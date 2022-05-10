Ariel Helwani sends heartfelt message to Rose Namajunas after she said she feels like "a s**tty human being"

Ariel Helwani doesn't think Rose Namajunas should be indicted for her lackluster performance against Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Helwani had a sincere message for the former strawweight champion in light of the severe criticism that came her way in the aftermath of the recently concluded pay-per-view.

Reacting to Namajunas saying she feels like a "s**tty human being" after her loss, Helwani hailed her as one of the best strawweights in the world. The sport's leading journalist also believes people are undermining the role that her first loss against Esparza might have played in the rematch.

According to Helwani, memories of the initial encounter might have stopped Namajunas from pulling the trigger at UFC 274. During the latest edition of The MMA Hour, he said:

"This shouldn't be an indictment on either fighter and particularly Rose, who is getting a lot of heat for it and even had to put out a statement saying that she feels like a shitty human being. Like, golly, no. You're still a legend, you're still one of the greatest strawweights of all time. And I don't think enough people are talking about the fact that she has loss to Carla Esparza back in 2014. That could play mental mind games on you, right? Maybe that's why she couldn't pull the trigger."

Catch Ariel Helwani's message to Rose Namajunas in the video below:

Ronda Rousey and others extend their support to Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza clashed in the co-main event of UFC 274 with Namajunas' strawweight title on the line. Aptly described by Dana White as 'weird', it was one of the most lackluster bouts in the history of UFC title fights. After coming up on the short end of a split decision, 'Thug' and her corner came under severe criticism for her inaction during the bout.

On Instagram, Namajunas apologized for her showing, writing:

"Sorry to everyone. I f**ked up. Definitely feel like a shitty human being but this will make me a better. Hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me.”

Several prominent combat sports figures immediately came out in support of the former strawweight champion. Former UFC champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey wrote:

“We love you!”

Check out the other responses in the comments section of Namajunas' post below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

“Don’t be sorry champ! You don’t have to. It’s a tough business we’re in! Get some rest!"

Tecia Torres:

“You will always be a champion!”

Cat Zingano:

“It’ll be ok mama.”

Andrei Arlovski:

"Don’t be sorry, rest and get back stronger"

Edited by C. Naik