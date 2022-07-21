“I think it was a little too crazy” - Ariel Sexton suggests Christian Lee dial back the striking against Ok Rae Yoon

ONE lightweight grappling specialist Ariel 'Tarzan' Sexton has some thoughts on the upcoming world title rematch between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160. The submission savant will face former ONE featherweight world champion Marat 'Cobra' Gafurov in a grappler's dream-match at ONE 159 this Friday.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Sexton was asked what his thoughts were regarding the world title bout that could very well determine who he might be facing down the line when he gets there.

Sexton said:

"Man, that first fight was a scrap, and they were just going at it. I think it was a little too crazy. I think that Christian Lee should slow it down and use his jiu-jitsu and try to get a submission, rather than always trying to knock people out, which is something that a lot of people like to do as well. But you saw the fight, it's hard to knock these guys out nowadays. So I would go for a submission for sure."

From a grappler's perspective, it makes sense that Sexton would suggest that Christian Lee uses his grappling prowess to make a difference. He's pretty much neck-and-neck when it comes to striking with Ok, so his undeniably deadly jiu-jitsu might give him an edge.

Ariel Sexton picks Christian Lee to win his rematch against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160

When asked if Ok's style was the worst matchup for Lee, Ariel Sexton had an interesting take. The Costa Rican MMA grappling specialist reinforced his first point, suggesting that grappling could be the key to winning this rematch:

"I mean, styles do make fights. I think maybe they just, they're very similar. You know, maybe they have a similar style, which is kind of difficult. That's why you have to take advantage of something that maybe he doesn't have, which is your speed on the ground."

When asked which fighter he is picking to win the ONE lightweight world title rematch, Sexton had an obvious pick:

"I think Christian Lee makes his adjustments. I think he wins this fight."

Sexton is choosing the former world champion to regain his belt come August 26 as he believes that jiu-jitsu can make a difference in this fight. Lee has four wins via submission, while Ok only has one. If you look at the numbers, Lee might have an advantage on the ground. We just have to tune in on August 26 to find out.

