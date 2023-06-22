Arjan Bhullar also has eyes on Anatoly Malykhin’s light heavyweight crown

India’s first-ever MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar is prepared to double up as a two-division world champion once he settles his unification bout this Friday, June 23.

The ONE heavyweight world champion goes toe-to-toe with interim king Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 tomorrow, emerging live from the celebrated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their unification bout will bring an end to ‘Singh’s’ wait for a return. At the same time, the 37-year-old sees this battle as a leeway to drop down a division and have a go at Malykhin for the latter’s 225-pound divisional gold.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Arjan Bhullar opened up about the possibility of moving down to the light heavyweight ranks in search of another prized possession.

He said:

“No sitting (current) heavyweight champion has ever gone down and gone for the light heavyweight belt. So that's something that's on my radar as well.”

Watch the full interview here: (comments from 17:08 onwards)

Of course, that can only happen if he wins. On paper, Arjan Bhullar seems like the kind of guy who can bring an end to Malykhin’s perfect record.

The American Kickboxing Academy athlete has the arsenal, experience, and confidence to see off the Russian Hulk.

All that, however, might not be enough to stop ‘Sladkiy’ from extending his unbeaten record and two-division status in the Thai capital.

Still, the ONE heavyweight world title is there for the taking.

Find out who leaves the Lumpinee Stadium as the ONE heavyweight world champion at ONE Friday Fights 22, available live and free on the organization’s official YouTube channel on June 23.

