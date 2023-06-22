Anatoly Malykhin hopes to unearth next line of Russian fighters to compete in ONE Championship

On top of his own accomplishments, Anatoly Malykhin is driven to help build up those around him.

As a double champion under the ONE banner, the undefeated Russian has had a meteoric rise in MMA with an incredible win streak. His performances have led him to ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 and the biggest fight of his career.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will finally get the chance to unify the heavyweight titles when he faces the returning world champion Arjan Bhullar after a long period of inactivity.

Whilst he is still entirely focused on getting his hand raised inside the circle no matter what, Malykhin has also been looking to build some sturdy foundations around him.

With the reveal of his new Dobrynya Gym in Phuket, Anatoly Malykhin spoke in an interview with ONE Championship about how he helps that this platform will aid other Russian fighters that can follow in his footsteps:

“I believe that many athletes, professionals, will come out of this gym and represent Dobrynya in ONE and Road to ONE. So, may this gym thrive. Of course, we are always happy to see our Russian fighters in our gym.”

But first, he will look to return to his gym as the one and only heavyweight world champion in the division by finally silencing Arjan Bhullar and putting his title reign to rest at long last.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and you don’t want to miss a second of this stacked card live at Lumpinee.

