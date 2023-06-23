Arjan Bhullar on Anatoly Malykhin: I'm the one and only heavyweight king

Arjan Bhullar doesn’t respect Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE interim heavyweight world title.

In May 2021, Bhullar made history by dethroning Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world championship. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to defend his throne, opening up a massive opportunity for Malykhin.

The hard-hitting Russian capitalized on Bhullar’s inactivity in February 2022. ‘Sladkiy’ knocked out Kirill Grishenko to become the interim heavyweight world title holder. On June 23, the heavyweight kings will determine the ONE undisputed heavyweight world champion.

During an interview with Star Sports, Bhullar was asked about Malykhin being the interim world champion. ‘Singh’ responded by saying:

“One champion, there’s one title across all divisions, across all sports, there’s not two. So I am that, and I am the champion.”

Check out the interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin didn’t wait after knocking out Kirill Grishenko. The 35-year-old Russian moved down to light heavyweight and knocked out Reinier de Ridder for his second world championship. He now plans to extend his 4-0 (four KO/TKOs) promotional record by turning off Arjan Bhullar’s lights at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Meanwhile, Bhullar plans to silence the doubters by ending Malykhin’s phenomenal run. ‘Singh’ has been mocked by the Russian knockout artist, and he’s ready to seek revenge. Although he hasn’t fought in two years, the 37-year-old has the skills to emerge victorious on Friday.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

