"On the rooftop with the boys for the #Leafs game" - Arjan Bhullar enjoys the hockey playoffs while in Toronto for a wedding

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar was recently in Toronto and enjoyed some playoff hockey. The Indian-Canadian fighter was visiting the city to attend a wedding and spent some time watching the Leafs game from a rooftop.

The heavyweight titleholder posted on Instagram:

"On the rooftop with the boys for the #Leafs game enjoying the scenes of #Toronto"

The Toronto Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs, but lost in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in this series. The Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004, setting an NHL record.

Bhullar won his ONE heavyweight title when he earned a TKO victory over then-champion Brandon Vera. He has a major challenger ahead of him next in the form of undefeated Russian interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin for the undisputed heavyweight title

Arjan Bhullar was a standout wrestling talent who represented Canada in Freestyle Wrestling at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He later transitioned to MMA and has a 7-1 overall record. He is undefeated in ONE Championship's heavyweight division.

His next title challenger will almost certainly be against ONE interim heavyweight champion Malykhin. The Russian fighter has a perfect 11-0 record in MMA and has won most of his fights via KO/TKO.

The Russian knockout artist won the interim belt when he knocked out then-undefeated fighter Kirill Grishenko in the second round earlier this year. The interim strap was introduced because Bhullar was in the midst of a contractual dispute with ONE.

Even before he won the title, Malykhin has been calling for a fight against Bhullar. Ahead of his title fight against Grishenko, Malykhin said in a pre-fight interview:

'This is the fight that will show the real champion. About Bhullar - I don't see him as the champion at all. A champion should have a big heart, should go to the fight. He should open the opportunites for candidates. But Bhullar is not fighting for one and a half years already and he's like a chicken, hiding his eggs. He is not a fighter at all for me. This is the fight that's going to be for the championship."

After winning the interim championship, Malykhin then called out Bhullar again in his post-fight interview, saying:

"He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion."

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin are likely to fight later in 2022 to settle the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

