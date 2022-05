"On the rooftop with the boys for the #Leafs game" - Arjan Bhullar enjoys the hockey playoffs while in Toronto for a wedding

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar was recently in Toronto and enjoyed some playoff hockey. The Indian-Canadian fighter was visiting the city to attend a wedding and spent some time watching the Leafs game from a rooftop.

The heavyweight titleholder posted on Instagram:

"On the rooftop with the boys for the #Leafs game enjoying the scenes of #Toronto"

The Toronto Maple Leafs qualified for the playoffs, but lost in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in this series. The Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004, setting an NHL record.

Bhullar won his ONE heavyweight title when he earned a TKO victory over then-champion Brandon Vera. He has a major challenger ahead of him next in the form of undefeated Russian interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin for the undisputed heavyweight title

Arjan Bhullar was a standout wrestling talent who represented Canada in Freestyle Wrestling at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He later transitioned to MMA and has a 7-1 overall record. He is undefeated in ONE Championship's heavyweight division.

His next title challenger will almost certainly be against ONE interim heavyweight champion Malykhin. The Russian fighter has a perfect 11-0 record in MMA and has won most of his fights via KO/TKO.

The Russian knockout artist won the interim belt when he knocked out then-undefeated fighter Kirill Grishenko in the second round earlier this year. The interim strap was introduced because Bhullar was in the midst of a contractual dispute with ONE.

Even before he won the title, Malykhin has been calling for a fight against Bhullar. Ahead of his title fight against Grishenko, Malykhin said in a pre-fight interview:

'This is the fight that will show the real champion. About Bhullar - I don't see him as the champion at all. A champion should have a big heart, should go to the fight. He should open the opportunites for candidates. But Bhullar is not fighting for one and a half years already and he's like a chicken, hiding his eggs. He is not a fighter at all for me. This is the fight that's going to be for the championship."

After winning the interim championship, Malykhin then called out Bhullar again in his post-fight interview, saying:

"He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. Heโ€™s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. Heโ€™s not the champion, Iโ€™m the champion."

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin are likely to fight later in 2022 to settle the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

