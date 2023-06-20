Arjan Bhullar expects a ‘dirty, tough, intense fight’ with Anatoly Malykhin

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar expects his long-awaited showdown with Anatoly Malykhin to be intense and downright dirty.

‘Singh’ has not been seen inside the Circle for more than two years after a plethora of issues kept him on the sidelines. But don’t for a moment think that he’s lost a step. In fact, Bhullar believes he’s better than ever, and he’s ready to prove it this Friday night as he steps inside of Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 22.

Before heading to the Muay Thai Mecca, Arjan Bhullar spoke with the South China Morning Post to them the world know what they can expect when he goes toe-to-toe with the ONE Championship’s 2022 Fighter of the Year.

“Whenever the finish is there, I'll take it. Absolutely. But on the way to the finish, it's going to be a dirty, tough, intense fight. Absolutely,” Bhullar said.

11-1 in his mixed martial arts career, Arjan Bhullar has emerged as one of the best heavyweight fighters in the world. Unfortunately, his long layoff from competition has allowed most fans to forget that. If he scores his 12th career victory this Friday night, ‘Singh’ will undoubtedly be the best heavyweight fighter in the world, no matter what the promotions in North America may tell you.

Of course, the same can be said should Anatoly Malykhin leave ONE Friday Fights 22 with undisputed gold around his waist. Already the holder of the ONE light heavyweight championship, the Russian juggernaut has the opportunity to emerge as not just the greatest heavyweight alive but a true pound-for-pound icon of the sport.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes