Arjan Bhullar eyes massive India event for ONE Championship

Arjan Bhullar’s dream would be complete if he brought MMA to India’s doorstep.

The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion is set to unify his belt against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

As India’s first-ever MMA world champion, Bhullar is confident that after he beats Malykhin, he’ll eventually headline a ONE Championship event in India.

The heavyweight star has always hoped to be that guy who would open doors of opportunities for his countrymen. After achieving the first milestone by becoming a world champion, Bhullar’s next goal is to bring action to his fans.

Speaking to the MMA Underground this week, the 37-year-old veteran said:

“India is definitely priority number one. We already have a tentative other date in mind. I don’t want to throw it out there right now because Anatoly’s first. But the second opportunity would be massive.”

Heading towards his first world title bout in two years, Bhullar has been nothing but calm and collected before the storm.

During his absence, not much light has been shed upon his progress in MMA, so fans have no idea how much improvement has been made since his last fight in May 2021.

His fighting resume is still the same, which includes an incredible wrestling repertoire and a martial arts record of 11-1. Under the promotion, he’s had only two fights which he won decisively.

The first was a unanimous decision win over Mauro Cerilli in 2019, and the second against former long-reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, Brandon Vera in 2021. Considering all the details, one of the few challenges he’ll face against Malykhin is perhaps ring rust.

It’s very difficult to fight at the highest level after a long layoff and Bhullar might definitely struggle under these circumstances. Not to mention that Malykhin has remained active while he was away, becoming the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion.

Apart from his wrestling, not many observers are convinced he’ll be prepared for Malykhin. But if he can somehow turn perceptions around with his performance this week, Bhullar might have a fighting chance to make history once again.

Watch ONE Friday Fights 22: Bhullar vs. Malykhin live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel at 8:30 am EDT.

