Anatoly Malykhin wants to show Arjan Bhullar what real wrestling is

Anatoly Malykhin has had to wait a long time for his chance to prove himself as the best heavyweight in ONE Championship.

Though his recent run speaks for itself, the undefeated Russian has been held back by one factor.

Despite his unstoppable streak that has seen him finish all of his opponents and pick up the light heavyweight world championship and the interim heavyweight title in the process, there is one more thing he needs to tick off.

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar has been inactive for over two years since defeating Brandon Vera to win the title. Though the two men have been scheduled to face off on multiple occasions, the fight has slipped away each and every time. But on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the score will finally be settled.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Anatoly Malykhin is out to prove that he is the one and only heavyweight world champion in the division and on top of that, he wants to prove Bhullar wrong when it comes to his pre-fight predictions surrounding their grappling exchanges.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the interim champion said:

“I will show him that his wrestling is at a lower level, even though he keeps saying he's a great wrestler.”

As the far more active fighter, Malykhin is coming into this fight with lots of momentum and confidence behind him, ready to prove a point. On the other hand, his opponent, has got a lot of questions to answer after being away from the circle for such a long time.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via YouTube for North American viewers on June 23.

