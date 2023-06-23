Arjan Bhullar looking to expose Anatoly Malykhin: “It’s going to be the truth”

Arjan Bhullar plans to silence Anatoly Malykhin in their unification bout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world championship bout later this week.

On June 23, Bhullar looks to regain undisputed championship status in the ONE Championship heavyweight division. Standing in his way is Malykhin, who has insulted and mocked ‘Singh’ since becoming the interim world title holder.

Bhullar recently did an interview with SCMP MMA and sent a warning to Malykhin by saying:

“Everything's going to be proven on June 23. That is the proving ground, it's going to be me and him. It's not going to be just social media. It's not going to be his coaches fighting for him, it's going to be him, and it's going to be me. And it's going to be the truth.”

Arjan Bhullar hasn’t fought in over two years, with his last appearance being a second-round TKO against Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world title. Now that he’s healthy and ready to fight, Bhullar has acquired added motivation from Malykhin’s trash talk on social media and during interviews.

Anatoly Malykhin has plenty of reasons to possess this level of confidence. The 35-year-old holds a promotional record of 4-0, all wins by KO/TKO.

Over the past sixteen months, ‘Sladkiy’ has knocked out Kirill Grishenko for the interim heavyweight world title and Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be watched live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

