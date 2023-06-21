Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin illegitimate as heavyweight world champion

Arjan Bhullar isn’t buying Anatoly Malykhin as a legitimate heavyweight contender.

‘Singh’ has reigned over ONE Championship’s heavyweight division for more than two years, but he is yet to make his first title defense since taking the title from Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera at ONE: Dangal. This Friday, Bhullar is set to make his long-awaited return to the Circle for a heavyweight title unification bout against Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin.

Speaking about their impending clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Arjan Bhullar suggested that Malykhin is not a legitimate heavyweight contender.

“But, he’s a Light Heavyweight World Champion,” Bhullar told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I’m the World Champion of the heavyweight division, and we’re going to fight, and that’s what it is.”

Anatoly Malykhin is, in fact, the reigning ONE light heavyweight world champion after smashing former world titleholder Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year. However, Malykhin captured the interim ONE heavyweight strap 10 months prior, and he has routinely fought in the heavyweight division, finishing Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, and Kirill Grishenko. His only fight at light heavyweight came against ‘The Dutch Knight’ to close out 2023.

Of course, we’re sure Arjan Bhullar is well aware of these facts and is simply trying to disparage the size and skill of a man that undoubtedly represents his most dangerous opponent yet.

Will ‘Singh’ get the job done in his highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring this Friday night, or will Anatoly Malykhin continue his meteoric rise and pick off another world champion?

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

