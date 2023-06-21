Arjan Bhullar questions Anatoly Malykhin’s fight IQ ahead of their clash at ONE Friday Fights 22

Arjan Bhullar, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, does not believe Anatoly Malykhin has the fight IQ necessary to go toe-to-toe with him for five rounds.

Bhullar will make his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring this Friday as the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for ONE Friday Fights 22. In the main event, Bhullar will look to unify his heavyweight crown with the interim title currently held by the Russian juggernaut.

Before stepping into the ring for a heavyweight clash more than a year in the making, Arjan Bhullar suggested that Anatoly Malykhin’s skill set lacks the ability to go five full rounds if necessary.

“Can he go five rounds? I don't know. I don't think so. I don't think he has a fight IQ [that] I have,” Bhullar told the South China Morning Post.

Arjan Bhullar captured the heavyweight world title more than two years ago, knockout out recently retired icon Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera at ONE: Dangal. ‘Singh’ is yet to defend his world title, but that all changes this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22.

During his absence, Anatoly Malykhin has emerged as one of the promotion’s most favorable stars, capturing the interim ONE heavyweight world title in February 2022 before going on to claim the promotion’s light heavyweight world title. Next, the two-division world champion will look to trade in his interim strap for undisputed gold inside Thailand’s Mecca of Muay Thai.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

