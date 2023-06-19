Arjan Bhullar ready to make Anatoly Malykhin pay for all the trash talk

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar will finally meet his rival, ONE double-champ Anatoly Malykhin for a monumental unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Indian-Canadian world champion will lock horns with the interim world titleholder to determine the promotion's undisputed heavyweight king.

Arjan Bhullar was away for more than two years due to injuries and contractual issues after winning the heavyweight world title in May 2021. In his absence, Anatoly Malykhin won the interim belt and then the ONE light- heavyweight world title by stopping the previously undefeated double-champ Reinier de Ridder.

Since winning his first world title, Malykhin has been going scorched earth on Arjan Bhullar on social media, calling him out and using some really inventive language at the same time.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the Indian-Canadian world champion spoke about finally facing his bitter rival:

"He's [Malykhin] been in my life too long. And it's about time to get him out of there. So it's been a long 18 months, but everything he's been saying. Everything his coach has been saying, everything his wife's even been saying, he's going to have to answer for that."

In the history of professional fighting, trash-talking has yielded varying results both for the one who throw them and those who receive them. Malykhin hasn't been mincing his words when it comes to dissing his opponents. Come June 23, we'll see how his words took effect, if ever they did, in the fight.

Arjan Bhullar, a successful freestyle wrestler, may have the grappling acumen to possibly deal with the undefeated Malykhin's concussive power. He won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and has become the first Indian-Canadian athlete to compete in wrestling at the Summer Olympics.

Arjan Bhullar skillfully marries his power with his grappling skills to effectively beat his opponents in almost every aspect of the game. From the kickboxing, clinch fighting, to ground-and-pound, 'Singh' is dangerous on nearly all fronts.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

