Arjan Bhullar believes Anatoly Malykhin hasn’t fought anyone of his caliber yet: “I’m not like anything else he’s faced”

Despite his long period of inactivity, Arjan Bhullar hasn’t had his confidence knocked one bit.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, the ONE heavyweight world champion will return to the ring after over two years out, to defend his title for the first time.

In his absence, one contender has proven himself to be the best of the rest at heavyweight, dismantling all his opponents and winning all four of his fights via a finish.

Russia’s Anatoly Malykhin has taken Bhullar’s spot as the most talked about heavyweight in the division. But on June 23, ‘Singh’ is coming back to remind everyone what he is capable of.

Having sat on the sidelines due to a couple of injuries and negotiation issues, Arjan Bhullar has been able to study Malykhin from afar, knowing that when he returns, it would be to face the interim world champion.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the champ will finally have the opportunity to back up his words by solidifying himself as the one true heavyweight champion in the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar said that an advantage he holds over his opponent is the amount of high-level experience he has:

“I’m not like anything else he’s faced. I don’t see this going any other way.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, one heavyweight world champion will be crowned. North American viewers can watch the entire event live and free via Prime Video.

