Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin just ‘pretending’ to be champ with interim belt

Arjan Bhullar did not mince words when talking about his ONE Friday Fights 22 opponent, Anatoly Malykhin, and the interim heavyweight world title he’s been toting around since February 2022.

Capturing the heavyweight crown more than two years ago with an epic knockout of division icon Brandon Vera, many fans and even fellow fighters have questioned whether or not Bhullar would ever return to defend his world title.

That question has now been answered as ‘Singh’ is set to put his heavyweight title on the line in a unification clash with the man who has been carrying the division in his absence, Anatoly Malykhin.

Malykhin won the promotion’s interim heavyweight world title last year, much to the chagrin of Bhullar.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, he reminded fans that he is the only true heavyweight champion, while suggesting that Malykhin is nothing more than a puppet for the promotion to parade around on social media:

“And while we were going through that, they introduced an interim title to dress them up and make him pretend like he's a champion and go out there and act like a clown,” Bhullar said. “And I live in real life. He can live in social media. That's not real life, in my opinion.”

Of course, Anatoly Malykhin would beg to differ.

He has kept the heavyweight division moving while Bhullar sat on the sidelines nursing injuries and engaging in negotiations with the promotion despite only making two appearances inside the circle.

For what it's worth, the Russian juggernaut continued to stay active, capturing a second ONE world title in December, defeating previously undefeated submission specialist Reinier de Ridder.

Will Malykhin make Arjan Bhullar eat his words at ONE Friday Fights 22 or will ‘Singh’ remind the world why he is the only heavyweight champion that matters? Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

