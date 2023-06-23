Arjan Bhullar says being champion was no accident: “I created this life for myself”

Arjan Bhullar is proud of his success coming from hard work and dedication.

Creating a better life for yourself through combat sports is not an easy career. Luckily for Bhullar, he’s reached the top of the mountain by becoming the ONE heavyweight world champion. ONE recently released an interview with ‘Singh’ featuring this quote about his success:

“This didn’t happen by fluke. It didn’t come out of the clouds. I created this life for myself. I had a goal, I had a vision, I worked towards it. It doesn’t happen by chance.”

Arjan Bhullar made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019 with a professional MMA record of 9-1. He made a statement in his first fight by defeating Mauro Cerilli by unanimous decision, leading to a heavyweight world title shot against Brandon Vera.

In May 2021, Bhullar etched his name into ONE history by securing a second-round TKO against Vera to claim the heavyweight throne. Since then, he hasn’t defended the world title due to injuries, broadcasting issues, and contract negotiations.

On June 23, ‘Singh’ returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 22. The heavyweight world champion will finally fight against Anatoly Malykhin, the interim world title holder. Malykhin claimed his stake of the heavyweight division with a second-round knockout against Kirill Grishenko in February 2022.

After knocking out Grishenko, Anatoly Malykhin stayed active with a first-round knockout against Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title. ‘Sladkiy’ now looks to become an undisputed two-division world champion by defeating Arjan Bhullar inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American viewers can watch ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on YouTube.

