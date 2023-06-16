Arjan Bhullar says he’s ready to smash his way to a first successful world title defense

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar will finally get the chance to prove that everything he has said is correct.

The ONE heavyweight world champion has been inactive since winning the title over two years ago with a second-round knockout of Brandon Vera.

Since being crowned the world champion, Bhullar’s return has been held back by a series of injuries and issues outside the Circle. But that delay has only made it possible for the June 23 bill to feature this massive heavyweight battle.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, one true heavyweight world champion will emerge when he faces off with the division’s interim king Anatoly Malykhin.

In his long absence, the undefeated Russian has become the new face of the division, producing four consecutive finishes under the ONE Championship banner to become a double champion.

Despite everything that Malykhin has accomplished while Bhullar has remained on the sidelines, ‘Singh’ has continued to trash-talk the interim champion throughout his run at the top of the division.

Remaining extremely confident that when he comes back, he will reclaim his place as the one and only world champion in the division, Arjan Bhullar has remained consistent in his views on the match-up.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he continued to stake his flag in the ground and lay out a statement of intent.

“I’m going to run through him. I truly do believe that," said Arjan Bhullar.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, the score will finally be settled when the two heavyweight titans cross paths. The event will air live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube account.

