Arjan Bhullar wants to headline a ONE Championship card in India

Arjan Bhullar is ready to headline a ONE Championship event in India.

Bhullar, the promotion’s reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, has not been seen inside the circle for more than two years, but that changes on June 23 as ‘Singh’ steps into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a long-awaited title unification bout with the promotion’s interim heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Speaking with MMA Underground ahead of his highly anticipated return, Arjan Bhullar spoke about taking ONE Championship to India where he believes he will be the main attraction:

“Absolutely. Who else? We’re going to India, I got the gold. That’s my cage,” Bhullar said. “Bring them on, doesn’t matter [who]. I’m the main event, even if they don’t put me in the main event, I’m still the main event. That’s who the people are going to come and see.”

Watch the full interview below:

The American Kickboxing Academy product stormed into ONE Championship, earning back-to-back wins including a second-round knockout against Brandon Vera to capture the heavyweight crown. Since then, ‘Singh’ has been nowhere to be found. Initially, Bhullar was on the sidelines as he renegotiated his contract with the promotion. The two parties came to an agreement more than a year ago, but injuries and other non-disclosed issues have kept him out of the circle.

In his absence, Anatoly Malykhin saw his star significantly rise, scoring both the interim ONE heavyweight world title and the ONE light heavyweight championship in 2022, earning him Fighter of the Year honors. Malykhin’s next step will be to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold as he finally meets one of the heaviest hitters in all of heavyweight MMA next Friday night.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel in North America.

