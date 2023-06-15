Anatoly Malykhin believes Dmitry Menshikov is ‘one or two more fights’ away from world title rematch

Undefeated two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin has made one of the biggest and fastest impressions in ONE Championship history.

With four consecutive finishes and victories under the ONE Championship banners, Malykhin has been able to claim titles in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, making him one of the most feared fighters in the promotion.

At ONE Fight Night 11, his fellow countryman Dmitry Menshikov tried to achieve a somewhat similar feat by arriving in the ring and going straight to the top.

In the main event on June 9, he faced Regian Eersel at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

Menshikov, unfortunately, fell short and bit off more than he could chew.

After being stopped in the opening round by ‘The Immortal’, Anatoly Malykhin had some words of encouragement for Menshikov, who he believes will find his way back to a title shot if he keeps progressing and working hard.

In an interview with the promotion, Malykhin said:

“After one or two more fights, he will fight for the belt.”

For now, the Russian will focus on his fight at the legendary stadium in the Thai capital. On June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, he looks to unify and claim the ONE heavyweight world title against divisional king Arjan Bhullar.

ONE Friday Fights 22, emanating live from the mecca of Muay Thai will be available live and for free for North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

