"Arman is cooked. Do Bronx in 2" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira unveils new hairstyle and look ahead of UFC 300

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Charles Oliveira's upcoming bout after introducing his new hairstyle and appearance ahead of UFC 300.

UFC 300 will be underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13. A number of high-stakes bouts, including Oliveira's matchup with rising lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, are on the pay-per-view main card.

Earlier today, the Brazilian released a video of his new look on social media, wherein he colored his hair blonde.

The video quickly garnered much attention, and fans soon flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for the MMA fighter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''Arman is cooked. Do Bronxs under 2''

''Blonde Charles = Lethal Charles, real fans know this''

''Let’s get that money, I love underdog Oliveira''

One fan mocked Oliveira, writing:

''Deada*s thought it was a video of him announcing he’s pulling out again at first''

Screenshot of fan reactions to Championship Rounds' post on X

Oliveira originally colored his hair ahead of his bout with former title challenger Kevin Lee in 2020. He submitted Lee and has fought with blonde hair ever since.

He came up short against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in 2022 and bounced back by defeating Beneil Dariush by first-round knockout at UFC 289.

The Brazilian will take on Tsarukyan, who has won three straight fights since suffering a narrow defeat to Mateusz Gamrot in June 2022. The Armenian is also coming off a first-round knockout win over Dariush.

Charles Oliveira explains why he took the fight against Arman Tsarukyan

Charles Oliveira was slated to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 last year but had to withdraw due to an injury. After returning to the win column with a knockout victory over Beneil Dariush, he will now take on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

During an interview with Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, 'do Bronx' explained why he chose to fight the lower-ranked Tsarukyan rather than wait for a title shot:

"First of all, I'm employed by Zuffa so I need to accept what they bring to me and that's what I'm gonna do. If I was supposed to wait for the title, I would fight only at the end of the year and I don't like to wait too much to fight and I would be like, waiting for one year almost so, that's why I accepted this challenge."

