"I will continue to fight the toughest guys in the division" - Arman Tsarukyan blasts top 10-ranked UFC lightweights for allegedly ducking him, names next opponent

Following the announcement of his fight in December, Arman Tsarukyan has fired shots at those ranked in the top 10 at lightweight for supposedly avoiding a fight against him.

The talented contender aims to get back into the win column after losing a closely contested decision to Mateusz Gamrot last time out. The European currently finds himself at No.10 in the division and is one of the many rising stars occupying the stacked 155lb roster.

In a rant on social media, Tsarukyan called out those ranked above him at lightweight, claiming that when his name is mentioned, they stay silent because they "don't want to fight" him.

"As usual, the top 10 fighters don't want to fight me and I will not sit and wait for any of those guys. Unlike everyone else, I accept any bout they give me. I don't take easy fights and I will continue to fight the toughest guys in the division."

At just 25 years of age, the Russian-Armenian has already faced some potential future stars inside the octagon during his time with the UFC, and has proved his steel in each of those matchups. Alongside the aforementioned Mateusz Gamrot, the young warrior has collided with the highly touted Joel Alvarez and elite contender Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan has his sights set on spearheading his way through the weight-class and hopes a statement win in his next fight gives him the chance to face someone ahead of him in the rankings.

Who will Arman Tsarukyan face next?

Despite wanting to climb up the division, Arman Tsarukyan is tasked with facing a fellow dangerous rising prospect next. He's set to lock horns in the cage with Damir Ismagulov later this year.

On the undercard of the UFC Fight Night headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland, the pair will brawl it out in what some have suggested could be considered a fight of the year-caliber affair.

Damir Ismagulov is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2018 and has looked great during his five fights with the promotion. After securing wins over Joel Alvarez and Thiago Moises, the 31-year-old captured arguably the biggest win of his career when he earned a split decision victory over Guram Kutateladze last time out.

Although it will be a tough task, Arman Tsarukyan will be targeting a win on December 17. He'll be looking to find the form that led him to five straight victories inside the octagon.

