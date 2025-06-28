Arman Tsarukyan eyes Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway UFC 318 backup role, clears air on previous fight cancellation

Arman Tsarukyan is ready to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 318 headliner in which Max Holloway will defend his BMF strap against Dustin Poirier. It will be Poirier's final bout before he hangs up his gloves.

Ad

Tsarukyan is also the backup fighter for the UFC 317 headliner, which features a high-stakes clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight gold.

Earlier this year, 'Ahalkalakets' was ready to fight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 311. However, a back injury forced him to withdraw.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, reshared by Championship Rounds on X, Tsarukyan disclosed that he was unable to cut weight for his UFC 311 bout due to a back injury that prevented him from moving. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The weight cut was good. It was easy. I never have an issue with weights. Everybody thinks what happened in California was because of the weight cut. I was good with my weight. I just hurt my back, and I couldn't move, and that's why I couldn't cut my weight."

Tsarukyan added that he is keen to demonstrate that cutting weight is never an issue for him, and if the promotion wants, he will also serve as backup for the UFC 318 headliner. He said:

Ad

"And now, if you have a fight next month, I'll take it as well and cut that weight as well... If they say you want to be backup again [for UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3] and there is a chance that someone is gonna pull out, then why not?"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan warns Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317

In an interview with the New York Post Sports before UFC 317, Ilia Topuria criticized Arman Tsarukyan, saying that the latter doesn't stand a chance against him and has made a mistake accepting to be the backup fighter for the bout. Topuria quipped:

"With me, [Arman] has no chances. First round, first minute, what's he gonna do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on."

Ad

Tsarukyan fired back at Topuria's comments with a chilling warning for 'El Matador.' He posted on X:

"You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I'm the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There’s a reason you're fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt."

Check out Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.