  "He had his opportunity" - Arman Tsarukyan's title hopes face pushback as Ilia Topuria weighs in

"He had his opportunity" - Arman Tsarukyan’s title hopes face pushback as Ilia Topuria weighs in

By Subham
Modified Jun 21, 2025 17:15 GMT
Ilia Topuria (right) wants Arman Tsarukyan (left) to win a fight before getting a title shot again.
Ilia Topuria (right) wants Arman Tsarukyan (left) to win a fight before getting a title shot again. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria believes Arman Tsarukyan needs to win a fight before getting a title shot again. Meanwhile, Topuria is slated to battle Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight gold.

Ahead of the title bout, during an interview, 'El Matador' was asked if he sees Tsarukyan as a worthy opponent after Oliveira. Topuria quipped:

"Arman? He also needs to win a fight. He had his opportunity to fight for the title. He pulled out for I dont know what reasons. So he needs to put his name again in the conversation."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (7:06):

youtube-cover

Tsarukyan was slated to fight lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 311. However, 'Ahalkalakets' was forced to withdraw from the bout in the eleventh hour because of a back injury.

His withdrawal did not sit well with UFC CEO Dana White, who had stated that the Armenian would be going back to the drawing board and would not get an immediate title shot.

Arman Tsarukyan wants to be backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

During a recent sitdown with Kamil Gadzhiev, Arman Tsarukyan discussed his octagon return and his desire to serve as the backup fighter for the main event of UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan hopes to fight for the title by the end of this year. He said:

"I'm waiting for the fight on June 28th [Topuria vs. Oliveira]. I fly to America, start preparing, keep myself in shape, and on a diet. And if someone gets injured, I'll step in right away. But after that, if they give me [Dan] Hooker or [Justin] Gaethje, I'll fight in August, early September. And by the end of the year, I'll fight for the title."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

'Ahalkalakets' belives he will fight Dan Hooker next and the UFC will book Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje.

Edited by Subham
