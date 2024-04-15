Arman Tsarukyan to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier after declining short notice offer post UFC 300 win, says manager

Arman Tsarukyan was reportedly offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev on June 1 after his win against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. However 'Ahalkalakets' decided against taking on the Dagestani on short notice, and now, the 27-year-old is expected to face the winner of Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White read out a note he was provided by the promotion's staff, revealing a lightweight title clash between Makhachev and 'The Diamond' on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

However, per Tsarukyan's manager, Sayat Abdurakhmanov, the title fight opportunity was first presented to his fighter, and Poirier was considered only after Tsarukyan declined.

"If you noticed, during the press conference Dana White was given this note because it was all being decided at that moment."

Speaking to MMA journalist Vadim Tikhomirov about why they rejected the title fight opportunity, Abdurakhmanov said:

"Before the fight, there was an understanding that there was no point in going into a title fight with Islam on short notice, especially if the position of No.1 contender had already been achieved and there was an understanding that now Islam and Poirier would fight on June 1st and then Arman would fight the winner."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's manager's comments below:

The win over Oliveira will surely elevate Tsarukyan to the No.1 contender status at 155 pounds in this week's ranking updates.

However, it is still too soon to affirm whether 'Ahalkalakets's' decision to decline the short-notice opportunity will work against him, especially since the new BMF champion, Max Holloway, is also gunning for lightweight gold.

Arman Tsarukyan speaks about potential rematch with Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan lost his UFC debut to Isalm Makhachev in 2019. However, since then, the American Top Team affiliate has immensely improved and has registered nine wins in the world's premier MMA promotion.

'Ahalkalakets' seems convinced that a second meeting with the Dagestani will play out much differently. Speaking about a potential rematch against the lightweight champion during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, he said:

"With Islam, [in] a rematch, I'm going to win. Doesn't matter how, I just need to win that fight because I want to be a champion and the best case scenario is [that I] knock him out."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (9:00):

