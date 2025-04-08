Arman Tsarukyan gives unfiltered response to Paddy Pimblett's "posh boy" jab: "Funny accent and budget beatles haircut" 

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t hold back after Paddy Pimblett’s recent verbal attack on the FULL SEND PODCAST, where the Liverpudlian mocked him as a “posh boy” with a “silver platter” career.

Pimblett, fresh off his submission win over Bobby Green at UFC 304, fired shots at the No.1-ranked lightweight while promoting his upcoming UFC 314 co-main bout against Michael Chandler.

In his podcast appearance, Pimblett claimed Tsarukyan lacked toughness, implying he ducked fights and was undeserving of his top ranking:

"The only person in the top-ten I can think of who's under 35 is Arman Tsarukyan. He's just a little posh boy who's had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad... No [he didn't get injured], he's a little b**ch a**. That's what you are, Arman, little b**ch boy. "

"Dana shot him down in that interview... Because he got asked is Arman still number one and he was like 'no, he's going to have to go back to the drawing board'... He decided he's not going to fight so basically, Arman, you s**t your pants. You farted and followed through and had s**t coming down your leg."

Tsarukyan responded swiftly on social media, branding Pimblett a product of hype and marketing. He went on to challenge Pimblett directly, daring him to call him out if victorious at UFC 314:

"Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown."

Check out Arman Tsharukyan's post below:

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on his next potential opponent

Arman Tsarukyan has confirmed he's healthy and ready to compete again following a back injury that briefly halted his momentum. The No. 3-ranked UFC lightweight is fresh off a gritty split-decision win over former champion Charles Oliveira, a victory that strengthened his case for title contention.

Speaking to The Schmo, Tsarukyan revealed he's eyeing a matchup with another elite name. He expressed interest in facing either Justin Gaethje or running it back with Oliveira—both ranked contenders in the division. According to Tsarukyan, a title shot for Gaethje wouldn’t be justified unless he first proves himself against an opponent like him or Oliveira.

"I wanna fight with contenders you know someone from top five. It's Gaethje or Oliveira, Gaethje wants to fight for the title, it makes sense to fight with me because, nobody is gonna give him a title fight, it's not gonna be fair that he's gonna get title fight. So, he gotta beat me or Oliveira to get that title fight. There is Ilia too, I think they're gonna give me Oliveira, Gaethje or the title fight."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (3:25):

