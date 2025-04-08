"You farted and followed through" - Paddy Pimblett goes scorched earth on "little posh boy" Arman Tsarukyan

Paddy Pimblett's last appearance in the octagon resulted in the biggest win of his UFC career as he defeated Bobby 'King' Green via first-round submission at UFC 304, to enter the lightweight rankings for the first time.

The No.12-ranked lightweight is set to return this weekend against Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314.

'The Baddy' recently aimed at Arman Tsarukyan while discussing the state of the UFC lightweight division. Speaking on the FULL SEND PODCAST, the Brit called out the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight, stating:

"The only person in the top-ten I can think of who's under 35 is Arman Tsarukyan. He's just a little posh boy who's had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad... No [he didn't get injured], he's a little b**ch a**. That's what you are, Arman, little b**ch boy."

Pimblett continued:

"Dana shot him down in that interview... Because he got asked is Arman still number one and he was like 'no, he's going to have to go back to the drawing board'... He decided he's not going to fight so basically, Arman, you s**t your pants. You farted and followed through and had s**t coming down your leg."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:

The No.1-ranked lightweight withdrew from his UFC 3111 title bout against Islam Makhachev on one day's notice, citing a back injury suffered during his weight cut. Pimblett added that UFC CEO Dana White claimed that doctors and UFC Senior Director of Sports Medicine Heather Linden did not say Tsarukyan was not fit to fight.

Paddy Pimblett claims that he is coming for the lightweight title

Paddy Pimblett will look to enter the top-ten of the lightweight rankings when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this weekend. The No.12-ranked lightweight recently claimed that he has his eyes set on the division's title. Home of Fight shared 'The Baddy's' comments, where he stated:

"He wants to make a statement and show that he's still one of the top lightweights, but I'm not going to let him. I'm going to show everyone that I'm one of the top lightweights. The old guard is getting replaced with the new guard and I'm coming in to take this belt."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Pimblett previously expressed that he hopes to face Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, or Justin Gaethje later this year, provided that he gets past Chandler this weekend. He added that a victory against any of the three fighters should be enough to grant him a title shot in 2026.

