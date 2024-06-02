Arman Tsarukyan promises to KO Islam Makhachev in rematch: "They think they’re unbeatable"

Arman Tsarukyan is fully confident that he will snap Islam Makhachev's 14-fight winning streak, should the pair clash next. Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, and Tsarukyan is likely to face him next.

After defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, the Armenian was offered a chance to fight the lightweight champion. However, the short turnaround time to be ready for June 1 meant that he turned down the fight. Poirier was then offered the bout, and duly accepted.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan have clashed once before in what is regarded as one of the Dagestani's toughest fights to date. Ahead of their potential rematch, the No.1 ranked lightweight contender was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he shared a prediction for his rematch with Makhachev.

He said this:

"Yeah, [he is] definitely overhyped. They think they're unbeatable.I don't know why, they're the same as us. Not the whole team, Islam thinks no one can beat him. But I can definitely do that. When Islam came to the weigh-ins [for UFC 302] everyone started booing. He wanted to fight in New York, but after this fight I think he wants to go to Abu Dhabi because New York doesn't like him... I'm going to beat him by KO, no doubt."

Watch Arman Tsarukyan's interview below:

Islam Makhachev welcomes Arman Tsarukyan as his next challenge

Islam Makhachev called for a shot at the welterweight title following his submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The Dagestani is known to cut a large amount of weight to make the 155-pound limit, and would not be out of place at 170 pounds.

But with a potential rematch with Arman Tsarukyan being lined up next for Makhachev, he may need to wait slightly longer before moving northwards in search of a second title.

According to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, the lightweight king would welcome a fight with his former opponent next. Bronsteter spoke to Makhachev following his recent title victory, and took to X to post the following:

"Just spoke with Islam Makhachev and he had no problem with his next fight being against Arman Tsarukyan. His preference is that hte fight is in November at Madison Square Garden and he wants to fight in America more often. He feels his performance tonight won over American fans."

