Arman Tsarukyan putting an ex-UFC champion to sleep in grappling-only match sends fans reeling: "Ilia is shaking right now"

Arman Tsarukyan delivered a masterclass in grappling that left MMA fans on social media buzzing. The UFC lightweight contender faced former champion Benson Henderson in a no-gi grappling superfight at an Absolute Championship of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu event.Tsarukyan immediately pressured Henderson and hunted submissions while maintaining dominant positions. Henderson, though experienced and technically sharp, struggled to match the pace and control of his younger opponent.Tsarukyan cycled through D’Arce and anaconda attempts while controlling side positions and constantly threatening Henderson’s neck. In the closing minutes, an arm-triangle choke forced Henderson to succumb, prompting the referee to halt the match.Check out the video below:Fans took to X to react to the win, with one fan writing:&quot;Ilia [Topuria] is shaking right now.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;This is why Ilia would rather retire than fight Arman.&quot;&quot;Him vs. Illia is the fight to make!&quot;&quot;You guys think Arman could submit Ilia like this?&quot;&quot;Topuria doesn't want to wrestle and grapple.&quot;&quot;Why does Arman have to do this event? He should be fighting for the [UFC] title.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan's submission win over Benson Henderson. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Tsarukyan has been calling out Ilia Topuria for a title fight after 'El Matador' claimed the vacant throne with a knockout win against Charles Oliveira. Topuria, on the other hand, doesn't want to entertain a fight against Tsarukyan, considering that he pulled out of his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.Arman Tsarukyan predicts Ilia Topuria will defend title against Paddy Pimblett nextArman Tsarukyan does not expect a title shot against Ilia Topuria anytime soon. The UFC lightweight contender has been sidelined since withdrawing from UFC 311 due to a back injury.Tsarukyan believes the champion is more likely to face Paddy Pimblett than him or Justin Gaethje. Pimblett has an undefeated UFC record and a long-standing rivalry with Topuria, making the matchup appealing.Speaking to Sport24 (Russian translation via Championship Rounds), Tsarukyan said:&quot;It’s my opinion. The UFC can do whatever they want. The UFC could even put Topuria against a debutant. But I think it’s more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje. I think he’ll defend his title [against Pimblett]. If Islam wins the [welterweight] title, [Topuria] will move up to 170 and want to become a triple champ.”