Arman Tsarukyan seeks to follow in Khabib Nurmagomedov's footsteps to achieve super-stardom, expresses desire for Conor McGregor fight next

Arman Tsarukyan established himself as the top contender in the lightweight division when he defeated Charles Oliveira via split decision on the main card of UFC 300. 'Ahalkalakets' recently revealed that a bout with Conor McGregor interests him more than any other fight that isn't for a title, citing the potential to follow in Khabib Nurmagomedov's footsteps and become a star.

Speaking to KPSport, in comments shared by Championship Rounds, the No.1-ranked lightweight stated:

"Of course, it is possible [to fight Conor]. If Conor beats [Michael] Chandler now and I win the title, we could fight. I need to make a name, and I will make it with McGregor. For media exposure, the fight with Conor is very good. Khabib made a name for himself on Conor."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments, via Championship Rounds, below:

After defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in 2018, Nurmagomedov saw his star power rise exponentially. 'The Notorious', who was coming off of a high-profile boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, was arguably at the peak of his stardom when the two clashed.

The former double champion has entered the octagon just three times since the bout. He is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan will likely face the victor of the UFC 302 title bout featuring Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Arman Tsarukyan shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the octagon is just over two months away as he is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th. Speaking to Michael Bisping of the Believe You Me podcast, Arman Tsarukyan was asked if he believes 'Iron' will stick to his gameplan or try to put on a show for the fans, responding:

"He never uses his brain. He always fights for the fans. He's going to try to knock him out because he's so dangerous in the first round. He can finish Conor in the first round... If it goes to the second or third round, he's gonna lose the fight. He's got to knock him out in the first round or he's going to lose the fight because Conor, I feel like his conditioning is better and he's smarter than Chandler."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below (14:14):

While Chandler has put on exciting fights since joining the UFC in 2021 - earning four bonuses in five fights - he has often abandoned his game plan to put on a show. Despite his wrestling background, the No.7-ranked lightweight often chooses to stand with his opponents. It is unclear if he will utilize his ground game when he faces McGregor at UFC 303.