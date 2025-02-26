Arman Tsarukyan shares bold two-word prediction for potential Justin Gaethje fight

Arman Tsarukyan shared his thoughts on how a potential fight against Justin Gaethje could unfold. Gaethje was scheduled to face Dan Hooker in the co-main event on March 8, which many anticipated would be an instant classic. However, Hooker had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

The UFC has not yet finalized a replacement opponent for Gaethje. In the comments section of Tsarukyan's recent Instagram post, a fan suggested that Tsarukyan could finish Gaethje in Round 1 if they were to fight. Tsarukyan gave a nonchalant two-word reply, writing:

"I would."

Justin Gaethje is one of the most prominent fighters in the UFC, and several contenders have stepped up on short notice to face him since Dan Hooker had to withdraw from their fight.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has not competed professionally since his UFC 311 title fight against champion Islam Makhachev was canceled due to a back injury. Social media reactions indicate that many fans are eager to see Tsarukyan compete against Gaethje. Recently, Tsarukyan also took a pointed jab at Hooker for pulling out of the fight.

Ilia Topuria reportedly refused to fight Arman Tsarukyan

After Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from UFC 311, Dana White confirmed that he would not receive an immediate title fight and would need to work his way back into contention.

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently vacated his title to move up to lightweight, leading to speculation about a potential title eliminator bout between him and Tsarukyan. However, Topuria's manager reportedly denied these rumors when speaking to the Russian media outlet TAAS. He stated:

“Ilia wants a championship fight. He will not fight for the status of a contender with Tsarukyan or anyone else.” [H/T @redcorner.mma on Instagram]

Although no fight has been announced for Arman Tsarukyan yet, he has expressed a desire for a rematch with Charles Oliveira in order to earn a title shot. Tsarukyan previously defeated Oliveira by split decision in a title eliminator bout at UFC 300 in April 2024. Since then, Oliveira has bounced back with a victory over Chandler.

