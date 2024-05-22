Arman Tsarukyan shares prediction for upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight at UFC 302

Arman Tsarukyan has weighed in with his take regarding the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev is scheduled to defend his title against former interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024.

The 27-year-old Tsarukyan trains at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, USA. He's previously worked alongside Poirier, who's a longtime ATT member.

Additionally, only two fighters have defeated Tsarukyan in the UFC thus far. One of them happens to be Makhachev, who bested him via unanimous decision in April 2019. Ergo, 'Ahalkalakets' is no stranger to Poirier and Makhachev.

In an interview with New York Post Sports, Tsarukyan has now put forth his prediction for the highly-anticipated clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. The Georgia-born Armenian fighter favors Makhachev to win, but he feels Poirier could pull off the upset if the champion strikes with him.

Alluding to Makhachev's magnificent grappling prowess and Poirier's tremendous striking skills, Tsarukyan stated:

"I see, like, Islam gonna try to push him to the cage to take him down, and try to hold him, submit him. But if he can't do that, it's going to be dangerous. If he wants to box him, I think Dustin Poirier on a different level. Like, his punch, his speed, like, he can knock him out very fast. So, that's why Islam gotta try to take him down right away. So, yeah, and for me, the favorite is Islam on this fight. But, like, I can put my money on Dustin Poirier KO because it could happen."

Watch Tsarukyan's assessment below:

Watch Tsarukyan's interview below (*prediction about Makhachev vs. Poirier at 17:07):

When Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan traded barbs over their potential rematch falling apart

Arman Tsarukyan secured a split decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 (April 2024), and he seemed set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title. Nevertheless, Makhachev subsequently emphasized that Tsarukyan turned down the opportunity to fight him.

Speaking to New York Post Sports, Makhachev jibed that 'Ahalkalakets' long lobbied for a rematch against him but has turned it down around three to four times. The Dagestani fighter said:

"UFC told me, 'We give you opponent after UFC 300.' But I knew if Arman beat Oliveira, he [would] never take this fight."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (9:00):

Meanwhile, Arman Tsaukryan suggested that agreeing to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice in their first encounter likely contributed to his loss.

Furthermore, 'Ahalkalakets' emphasized that he didn't want to make a hasty turnaround for a high-stakes rematch against Makhachev in June, and that too with the title on the line. Jabbing at Makhachev, he highlighted that the Dagestani fighter seldom accepts short-notice fights, but was expecting him to do so. An excerpt from Tsarukyan's tweet reads as follows:

"The truth is that you want to fight me on short notice to have an extra advantage. It won't happen again though."

