Arnold Allen is now only second to Max Holloway for longest featherweight win streak in UFC history

Arnold Allen extended his undefeated UFC record to 8-0 at UFC Vegas 23. Surpassing Jose Aldo's seven-fight win streak, Allen now stands second to Max Holloway for the longest featherweight win streak in the UFC.

The 27-year-old up-and-comer fancies eclipsing Max Holloway's 13 fight win streak in the coming future. In an interview with ESPN, Arnold Allen claimed he is inching closer to the Hawaiian's record:

"There's obviously Max Holloway. He had 13-0, right? That's the gold standard if you ever get there. But I mean the names on his resume -- it doesn't really compare, to be honest. But, yeah, I feel like I'm getting the respect I deserve for what I'm doing. I'm creepy, you know. Slowly but surely, getting where I deserve to be; getting where I want to be", said Arnold Allen.

Arnold Allen puts himself in elite company at #UFCVegas23



𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐅𝐂 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲



13 - Max Holloway

8 - @Arnoldbfa

7 - Jose Aldo

7 - Dennis Bermudez

7 - Conor McGregor

7 - Alexander Volkanovski pic.twitter.com/X7nxVNFwh6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 11, 2021

Arnold Allen is presently 17-1 as a professional MMA fighter. The British fighter took home a unanimous decision victory over Sodiq Yussuf in Saturday's co-main event.

Arnold Allen envisions Max Holloway getting the featherweight belt soon

Arnold Allen has called out many prominent featherweight fighters in the past. 'Almighty' was supposed to fight Jeremy Stephens last year but the fight eventually fell through. After Saturday's dominant victory, Allen wants a chance to prove he deserves a spot in the top five:

"I'd like to go upwards... I had a few guys I was booked to fight... they were ranked within five to ten. (But) they fell through and got injured, so why not push past that and chase for something up there."

Upon getting inducted into the top five, Arnold Allen wants to fight Max Holloway for the title. 'Almighty' believes Holloway won the second contest with Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 251) and will reclaim the 145-lbs strap very soon. Lauding the former champion for his illustrated career, Allen added:

"I think Max Holloway [will be holding the belt next]. He is young; he's got so much experience. A lot of people think he beat Volkanovski; he put a whooping on [Brian] Ortega. And then what he did to Kattar, he's just levels above."

All class from @Super_Sodiq.



Sodiq Yusuff sought out @Arnoldbfa's father to pay tribute to the performance of his son!



Great respect between two of the most exciting featherweights around! pic.twitter.com/SWwcw7eAeU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 11, 2021