"When he got Booker T in the supermarket" - Arnold Allen reveals his favorite wrestler and wrestling moment

Arnold Allen is a big fan of retired professional wrestler 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC featherweight contender was seen answering several questions posed to him on his Instagram handle.

During the session, the Englishman answered several interesting questions about his interests outside MMA and his favorite moments in the combat sport.

In the video, 'Almighty' was also asked about his favorite wrestler and a favorite wrestling moment. Allen revealed 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to be his favorite pro wrestler.

Speaking of the famous American wrestler, 'Almighty' said:

"Growing up... one of my favorite wrestlers were always... even now is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin... Obviously he is one of the big, big names."

Furthermore, recalling one of his favorite 'Stone Cold' moments, the 28-year-old stated:

"I still watch all the clips. The old clips from uh, his wrestle days. Probably one of my favorites, when he got Booker T in the supermarket. That was a good one."

You can check out the entire video of Arnold Allen below:

Arnold Allen is currently on an 11-fight winning streak following his victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. 'Almighty' defeated the Kiwi with a technical knockout at the 2:33 mark of the first round.

Following his victory over 'The Hangman,' the English fighter now has a professional record of 19 wins and one loss, which came against Marcin Wrzosek in 2014.

Check out Arnold Allen's UFC London octagon interview below:

Arnold Allen considers Leon Edwards to be the best UFC fighter from the United Kingdom

Arnold Allen trained with UFC welterweight prospect Leon Edwards at Team Renegade's gym in Birmingham ahead of his recent fight against Dan Hooker. Following his victory over the New Zealander at the recently concluded UFC London, 'Almighty' appeared on The MMA Hour to thank Edwards for his contribution to his success.

According to the Englishman, 'Rocky' is one of the most skilled fighters in the United Kingdom.

Appearing on the show, Allen said:

“No, I think Leon Edwards is the best [fighter from the United Kingdom]. Having sparred with him, he’s the best. That man’s a different level… We sparred a few rounds and it helped me a lot.”

You can check out Allen talking about Leon Edwards in the video below:

