Arnold Allen’s unexpected comment steals spotlight on Nina-Marie Daniele’s viral UFC 315 post

On Nina-Marie Daniele's recent social media post, No. 6 UFC featherweight fighter Arnold Allen made an unexpected, humorous remark. Daniele is getting ready to attend UFC 315, which is in just one week.
Known for her flamboyant attire and sense of style, the UFC interviewer frequently steals the show at UFC events. She recently asked fans on X whether the grey dress she is donning is appropriate for UFC 315.
"This dress for UFC 315 yes or no?"
Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Allen left an unexpected comment on the aforementioned post. He wrote:
"Dress is lovely but were you letting off trumpets at the end?, fair play 🎺💨"
Check out Arnold Allen's comment below:
Allen has a pro MMA record of 20-3. The Brit has won three of his last five fights and boats wins over Dan Hooker, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze among others. 'Almighty' has promised fans that he will be world champion.
Arnold Allen joins the one gorilla vs. 100 men debate
Recently, Arnold Allen took part in the viral Gorilla vs. 100 men debate on social media. This hypothetical battle is on whether 100 men could take down a single gorilla.
Allen, however, joined the debate with a twist by asking fans on X if they knew who could take "a 100 gorillas." 'Almighty' wrote:
"You know who could take a 100 Gorillas?"
Check out Arnold Allen's comments below:
Meanwhile, several UFC fighters shared their thoughts on the hypothetical one gorilla vs. 100 men debate, including bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili, who demonstrated how he would take down the beast. 'The Machine' also said:
"One gorilla? It's easy, bro. I'm smart, I'm strong, I'm training every day. You think I cannot take one gorilla? I'll take my t-shirt off, my pants off, and then shoot, don't worry, take him down, boom! boom! easy. I think I can take one gorilla? 600 pounds? Maybe an inside trip."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: