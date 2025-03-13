Michael Bisping backs Arnold Allen's UFC championship aspirations with iconic mantra

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has supported the lofty aspirations of UFC featherweight fighter Arnold Allen.

Allen, who holds a pro MMA record of 20-3, made his UFC debut in 2015. 'Almighty' had a 12-fight win streak until 2023, when he faced Max Holloway and lost via unanimous decision.

He boasts wins over Dan Hooker and Gilbert Melendez, among others. Currently ranked No.7 at featherweight, Allen has lost two of his last three bouts. In his most recent outing, the 31-year-old locked horns with Giga Chikadze at UFC 304 and won the three-round bout via unanimous decision.

Allen recently declared to his fans that he will eventually be world champion. The Brit posted on X:

"I will be world champion."

Bisping supported his compatriot's aspirations, bringing back the iconic mantra he hilariously used in the pre-fight buildup to his UFC title-winning bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. The former champion responded:

"Conceive, Believe, Achieve. You can do it brother."

Check out Michael Bisping and Arnold Allen's posts below:

When Michael Bisping praised his countrymen, predicted Tom Aspinall's championship success

In a 2022 interview with talkSPORT, Michael Bisping praised the emergence of young and talented athletes from his nation who have the potential to become the next Brit to hold UFC gold.

Bisping named countryman Tom Aspinall, who he believed could be next in line to be a UFC champion, which turned out to be accurate as Aspinall won and defended the interim heavyweight belt. 'The Count' also had Paddy Pimblett and Arnold Allen on his list, among others, of who can make it big in the future.

Bisping said:

"Arnold Allen is on an eight or nine fight win streak and he’s just not getting the recognition he deserves because he’s not really a talker. But he’s in the co-main event this weekend against Dan Hooker and if he can pull that off, he’s going to start getting a lot of attention."

He added:

"I believe Tom Aspinall is our next best hope at getting a second UFC champion. He’s 4-0, four stoppages against good competition... We’ve got Paddy the Baddy." [h/t: talkSPORT]

