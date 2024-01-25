Arnold Allen shares hilarious UFC 297 backstage story when his head coach ditched him on a wheelchair to chat with Drake

Arnold Allen had a disappointing start to the year at UFC 297. However, a backstage interaction with Drake still has him laughing.

The Brit fought Movsar Evloev in the first pay-per-view of 2024. During the fight, Allen had a swollen eye which hindered his vision. In a recent tweet, he revealed how he had to go around in a wheelchair after the fight, and was ditched by his coach. He said:

"Quite funny to think when the UFC's medical team insisted I roll about on a wheelchair for my black eye, Big Pace ditched me and was hanging out with @Drake and asked me who that is"

For the first time in his professional career, Allen has now lost two in a row. Evloev, on the other hand, moved up to 18 wins and 0 losses as a professional, and catapulted himself up the featherweight rankings.

Dana White calls Allen vs Evloev 'the least fun fight' claiming it sucked the air out of the fans at UFC 297

Dana White was not impressed with the fight between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev. There was some controversy regarding the knees Allen threw during the fight with fans claiming the Brit was robbed because they were completely legal strikes. However, the UFC president did not see it that way. When asked about the fight at the post-fight press conference, he had this to say:

"That fight sucked the wind right out of the arena tonight. So it might bum him (Allen) out but he's gotta deal with it. Yeah, that was the least fun fight anybody's ever seen so he doesn't have much to complain about. You know who lost that fight? The fans, so he doesn't have much to b**ch about on that one."

White was not impressed by Allen's performance at UFC 297 and hence was not going to listen to any complaints he had regarding the knee strikes. The Brit will look to come back stronger in his next fight and prove he deserves to be in talks for title contention.