Arrested UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov cleared of alleged kidnapping, torture and robbery accusations

UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov and his brother Khasan have been released from custody in Thailand, having been cleared of charges related to allegations of kidnapping, torture, and robbery.

The high-profile case led to the cancellation of Askhabov's scheduled bout against Daniel Pineda at UFC Vegas 80.

The Askhabov brothers' arrest was prompted by accusations from a victim who claimed they were involved in a home invasion and robbery in Phuket. However, according to REDFURYMMA, the brothers were completely exonerated after a thorough investigation, revealing no connection to the reported crime.

The UFC, in response to the initial allegations, released a statement on its website. The organization acknowledged Khusein Askhabov's arrest and the allegations but emphasized its commitment to gathering additional details before making any definitive statements.

Despite this, the scheduled fight on October 7 between Khusein Askhabov and Daniel Pineda was officially canceled.

The incident leading to the arrest allegedly occurred on September 3 when the Askhabov brothers, along with a third individual, were accused of breaking into a villa in Phuket. The victim reported a loss of items valued at 12 million Thai baht, including luxury watches, an Apple laptop and phone, a passport, and a debit card.

It was further reported that the alleged thieves surprised the victim while he was asleep, subjected him to physical assault, and interrogated him for several hours. The victim managed to escape and reported the incident, leading to the subsequent arrest of the Askhabov brothers. The men reportedly left Phuket for Dubai on September 4, the day after the alleged attack.

What is Khusein Askhabov's MMA record?

Khusein Askhabov boasts an impressive professional MMA record, holding 23 wins and 1 loss. Hailing from Grozny, Chechnya, the 28-year-old fighter, affiliated with Tiger Muay Thai and American Top Team, competes in the UFC featherweight division. His last fight in the UFC was on February 18, 2023, against Jamall Emmers which resulted in a loss by unanimous decision.

Askhabov's MMA statistics showcase his well-rounded skills, with 26% of his victories achieved through knockout or technical knockout, 43% through submissions, and 30% through decisions.

His journey in MMA began in 2012, and Askhabov has climbed the ranks with wins across various promotions, including WWFC and GEFC. However, his success has not been without its share of canceled bouts, with notable matchups against Daniel Pineda and Joanderson Brito falling through.

Now that Khusein Askhabov has been cleared of alleged kidnapping, torture, and robbery accusations, he can finally focus on returning to action soon.