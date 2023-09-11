Why was Khusein Askhabov arrested? All the details about UFC fighter arrested in Thailand for grievous crimes

Khusein Askhabov has made headlines for all the wrong reasons after getting arrested along with his twin brother in Thailand.

The Russian is a UFC featherweight with a 23-1 professional Mixed Martial Arts record. He was in Phuket along with his twin brother, training in Muay Thai. The brothers were arrested in connection to three Kazakhs who were involved in the beating up and torturing of an Italian man in Phuket.

Per The Phuket News the trio were accused of forcefully entering a villa in Cherng Talay in Phuket on Sunday.

The three Kazakhs who have not been named, bound and gagged their victim for an extended period of time reportedly for information. Following that, they fled the villa with 12 million Thai baht or $338,038 in stolen goods, which included a number of luxury watches such as a Rolex and Patek Philippe, along with a Macbook and two iPhones.

'Lion' has fought just once in the Octagon, in his debut against Jamall Emmers at UFC Fight Night Andrade vs. Blanchfield. The Russian fighter lost in his debut for the organization and was set to fight Daniel Pineda next. However, following his arrest, that may change.

Khusein Askhabov pays tribute to his brother on Instagram

Khusein Askhabov looked to follow the path of many other Russian fighters who have found success in the UFC.

The Russian was a former WWFC champion and a promising talent. He won 10 out of his last 23 fights via submission and boasted six knockout victories. 'Lion' seemed to have mastered the art of submissions and looked to show his skills in the UFC.

Weeks before his arrest, he posted a photo alongside his brother who was arrested for reportedly being involved in the alleged crime. The caption read:

"There are friends we call brothers, there are brothers we can never call friends."

Take a look at the post:

Khusein Askhabov will now undergo trial for his connection in the alleged crime and will probably never fight again if he is convicted. He threw away the opportunity of a lifetime in the most unimaginable way. UFC fans are shocked to hear the news and are disappointed that they may not get to see him in the octagon again.