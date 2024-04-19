"As we briefly chatted" - Dwayne Johnson hints at discussing strategy with Jake Paul before latter's fight against "GOAT" Mike Tyson

Dwayne Johnson recently offered words of support to Jake Paul as the YouTuber-turned-boxer gears up for his fight against Mike Tyson.

'The Problem Child' is scheduled to face the former undisputed heavyweight champion on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be available for live streaming on Netflix, accessible to all subscribers.

Jake and 'The Rock' crossed paths backstage at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during WrestleMania 40 earlier this month. The younger Paul brother was there to support his elder brother, Logan Paul, who was participating in the WWE's annual event.

The veteran pro wrestler recently shared a photo on Instagram of his encounter with 'The Problem Child.' 'The Rock' expressed his anticipation for Jake Paul's upcoming showdown with the boxing icon and suggested that the Ohio native is confident in his strategy:

"Good to finally meet you, brother, at #WrestleMania. Looking forward to your fight with the GOAT. As we briefly chatted, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Can’t wait to watch."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post below:

Paul is fresh off a first-round TKO victory against Ryan Bourland. He has defeated former UFC fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, boasting a record of nine wins and only one loss in his 10-fight career. His sole defeat came via a split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Tyson's last professional fight was in 2005, marking his retirement after two consecutive losses. However, 'Iron Mike' made a comeback for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Why is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match sparking controversy?

The upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has the makings of one of the year's most impactful yet contentious showdowns. While 'Iron Mike' is revered as one of the most formidable and feared heavyweight boxers in history, his dominance has waned since retiring with an illustrious record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

Since the fight's announcement last month, the combat sports community has raised red flags about the striking 31-year age gap between 'The Problem Child' and Tyson. These apprehensions were further heightened by a widely circulated video showing 'Iron Mike' using a walking aid, suggesting potential struggles possibly linked to sciatica.

However, Tyson appears to have quelled skepticism by regularly sharing videos of his intense training sessions.