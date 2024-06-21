"As soon as possible" - Superlek vows not to mess around against Kongthoranee, eyes quick finish

Superlek faces a difficult challenge as he prepares to make his second appearance of the year under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is set for a busy few months with two demanding contests in front of him.

After defeating Takeru Segawa earlier this year to defend his title, the champion set his sights on a new goal.

In one of the biggest fights of the year, he will now move up to bantamweight, where Jonathan Haggerty's Muay Thai world championship awaits him.

However, before he can truly focus on ONE 168 at the Ball Arena in Denver, 'The Kicking Machine' has another test.

Trending

He is set to return to Lumpinee Stadium on June 28 for a Muay Thai contest with a surging contender who has racked up an impressive win streak of his own.

Elite Thai strikers will clash in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 when the kickboxing champion takes on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Superlek is well aware of the dangers in this fight and knows that if it ends up being a three-round war, it could delay the start of his preparations for the huge upcoming clash with Haggerty.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he said that he will look to get through this next fight as unscathed as possible as a result:

"For sure I will try to end the fight either as soon as possible, or with no major injury."

If there's anyone that can do it, it's Superlek

Superlek is unlike any other competitor in the striking world today so if there's any fighter that can make this turnaround look seamless, it's probably him.

Kongthoranee is by no means a stopgap fight for the flyweight champion and presents a real threat based on his recent performances.

One thing is for sure: Jonathan Haggerty is going to have a close eye on this fight as he begins preparations for his next title defense.

ONE 168 will air live in US prime time on September 6 via Prime Video but first, ONE Friday Fights 68 is set to take place at Asian prime time.