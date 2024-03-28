"At least 10 title defenses" - ONE world champion Regian Eersel shooting for the stars in bid to shape his legacy

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel wants "at least ten title defenses" to solidify his legacy.

Eersel made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018, and most people wouldn't have predicted his level of success. Between the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, 'The Immortal' has established a 10-0 promotional record, including eight wins for world titles.

At 31 years old, Eersel has plenty of time to continue separating himself as one of the greatest fighters in ONE history. Yet, the Surinamese world champion recently discussed his legacy goals during an interview with Sherdog:

"I want to accomplish at least 10 title defenses. It doesn't matter which sport but at least 10. Then you could say, 'OK, this guy defended a pretty good number of times for a champion.' After that, we'll see what the future brings, but at least then I can say I really did my best."

Regian Eersel fought twice in 2023, defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai throne with knockout wins against Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov. Heading into 2023, 'The Immortal' plans to stay active, starting with his upcoming fight booked for next month.

Watch Eersel's latest knockout win against Menshikov below:

Regian Eersel's next step to furthering his legacy is Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21

On April 5, Regian Eersel returns to action and plans to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title for the first time since April 2022. To do so, 'The Immortal' must get through the highly-toured promotional newcomer, Alexis Nicolas.

Nicolas isn't your average ONE debutant. The 25-year-old Frenchman holds a career record of 23-0, including world championship experience in kickboxing and savate. 'Barboza' now looks to shock the world and change his life by ending Eersel's long-standing winning streak.

ONE Fight Night 21, including Eersel's latest world title defense, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.