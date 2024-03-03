"At least stop in Ramadan, stop killing our kids" - Muhammad Mokaev calls on U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end "genocide" after UFC Vegas 87 win

Muhammad Mokaev punctuated his UFC Vegas 87 win over Alex Perez with an impassioned plea to the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in his post-fight interview. The 23-year-old implored Sunak to take action in the Israel-Hamas war, which has sparked a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Given the large Palestinian and Muslim population in Gaza, Mokaev, who is a Muslim himself, called for a ceasefire, at least during Ramadan, which is a month-long period of fasting for Muslims. He said:

"Also, love to all my brothers around the world! Free genocide, Rishi Sunak stop genocide. The Prime Minister from United Kingdom, stop this! At least stop in Ramadan, stop killing our kids. Alhamdulillah for the victory! Thank you so much for the support around the world. I love you all!"

Check out Muhammad Mokaev pleading the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (1:36):

Mokaev isn't the first UFC fighter to use his post-fight interview as a platform to speak out against the Israel-Hamas war. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev followed his emphatic knockout over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 by calling for an end to the war in his post-fight interview.

Khamzat Chimaev expressed similar sentiments in his post-fight interview after beating Kamaru Usman on that very same card. However, 'Borz's' words were noticeably more militant.

Muhammad Mokaev's win over Alex Perez was convincing but not enough for a title shot

Ahead of his bout with Alex Perez, Muhammad Mokaev claimed that an impressive performance against the #7 ranked flyweight could enthrone him as the number-one contender for the 125-pound title. Unfortunately, his win wasn't nearly as impressive as he'd hoped.

Mokaev managed to claim a convincing unanimous decision win but never seemed to dominate. Perez resisted the grappling and proved difficult for Mokaev to run over. Nevertheless, after an uneventful win, the Dagestani-English flyweight still called for a title shot, which he is unlikely to get after a forgettable performance.