  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "At this rate I won’t be surprised if he trains with Alex Pereira" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya training with David Goggins ahead of UFC return

"At this rate I won’t be surprised if he trains with Alex Pereira" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya training with David Goggins ahead of UFC return

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 16:14 GMT
Fans react to Israel Adesanya
Fans react to Israel Adesanya's latest training video with David Goggins. [Images courtesy: @ChampRDS on X and @stylebender on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya has grabbed the attention of fight fans recently. The former UFC middleweight champion was seen sharing workout sessions with retired United States Navy SEAL David Goggins.

Ad

Currently, Adesanya is on a three-fight losing skid, having been defeated by Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland. As he aims to have a resurgence in his UFC career, Adesanya has been training with several notable individuals, most recently with Goggins.

Check out the clip of Israel Adesanya and David Goggins' workout session below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fans shared their reactions to Adesanya's latest training video. Given his frequent training session videos with various individuals, one user expressed a belief that the Nigerian-Kiwi fighter would soon train with Alex Pereira as well.

"At this rate I won’t be surprised if he trains with Alex Pereira"
Ad

Others commented:

"Iron sharpens iron. This duo means business."
"We learned this means nothing"
"Sign of a career over"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Israel Adesanya&#039;s latest workout session with David Goggins. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions to Israel Adesanya's latest workout session with David Goggins. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

When Alex Pereira opened up about training with Israel Adesanya

Since their days in GLORY Kickboxing, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have shared a rivalry that continued into their UFC careers. In the leading MMA promotion, they fought each other twice, with each of them securing one victory.

Ad

Recently, 'Poatan' and 'The Last Stylebender' met and sat together at UFC 312 in Australia. Hours later, a clip surfaced where Pereira was seen offering to train with Adesanya and exchange their knowledge about the sport by saying:

"Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments translated by Plinio Cruz below (via @ChampRDS on X):

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications