"At this rate I won’t be surprised if he trains with Alex Pereira" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya training with David Goggins ahead of UFC return

Israel Adesanya has grabbed the attention of fight fans recently. The former UFC middleweight champion was seen sharing workout sessions with retired United States Navy SEAL David Goggins.
Currently, Adesanya is on a three-fight losing skid, having been defeated by Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland. As he aims to have a resurgence in his UFC career, Adesanya has been training with several notable individuals, most recently with Goggins.
Check out the clip of Israel Adesanya and David Goggins' workout session below (via @ChampRDS on X):
Several fans shared their reactions to Adesanya's latest training video. Given his frequent training session videos with various individuals, one user expressed a belief that the Nigerian-Kiwi fighter would soon train with Alex Pereira as well.
"At this rate I won’t be surprised if he trains with Alex Pereira"
Others commented:
"Iron sharpens iron. This duo means business."
"We learned this means nothing"
"Sign of a career over"
Check out more fan reactions below:
When Alex Pereira opened up about training with Israel Adesanya
Since their days in GLORY Kickboxing, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have shared a rivalry that continued into their UFC careers. In the leading MMA promotion, they fought each other twice, with each of them securing one victory.
Recently, 'Poatan' and 'The Last Stylebender' met and sat together at UFC 312 in Australia. Hours later, a clip surfaced where Pereira was seen offering to train with Adesanya and exchange their knowledge about the sport by saying:
"Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”
Check out Alex Pereira's comments translated by Plinio Cruz below (via @ChampRDS on X):