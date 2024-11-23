Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex pegs potential return in 2025: "Maybe May or April"

Stamp Fairtex has had a lot of time to think about her comeback plans following one of the biggest setbacks of her career.

Significant injuries are a part of combat sports that many athletes have to go through.

For the ONE atomweight MMA world champion, hers came at a time where he momentum was at an all-time high.

After achieving her dream of becoming a champion in MMA at ONE Fight Night 14 last year, she was set to headline the Impact Arena in a title defense at ONE 167.

The injury deep during fight camp forced her to withdraw from the fight and it was instantly clear that she would be out for a long time.

A recent YouTube video posted on the Fairtex Training Center channel charted the champion's recovery process.

During the inside look at how she's getting on, the fan favorite said that though the first quarter of 2025 may be unlikely, she hopes that she'll be able to return before the second half of the year:

"Probably next year, but I don't know when. Maybe May or April."

Watch the full video below:

Stamp Fairtex will be watching closely at ONE Fight Night 27

Stamp Fairtex is sure to be tuning in for the card that is set to kick off 2025 with a bang at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10 is of special interest to the atomweight world champion because, in the co-main event, an interim champion will be crowned in her absence.

Her scheduled opponent for ONE 167, Denice Zamboanga, will face off with her former foe Alyona Rassohyna in a clash where the winner will go on to try and unify the belts against a returning Stamp later on in the year.

For now, the elite Thai striker is focused on getting back to her best before she finally puts the gold on the line for the first time.

