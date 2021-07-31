"August 29th will be the event of the year" - Jake Paul confirms '2 massive fights' have been added on his Showtime PPV undercard

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has teased a huge announcement for the upcoming Showtime pay-per-view headlined by himself and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. In a recent tweet, Jake Paul revealed he had been informed of two "massive" fights that had been added to the undercard of the event.

Although he mentioned that two new bouts have been added to the card, Jake Paul didn't disclose the names of the fighters. He did, however, promise that the PPV set to go down on August 29 will be "the event of the year."

"Just got off an amazing call and we finally signed and confirmed adding 2 MASSIVE fights to this card. August 29th will be the event of the year.", wrote Jake Paul.

Just got off an amazing call and we finally signed and confirmed adding 2 MASSIVE fights to this card



August 29th will be the event of the year🤯 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley is the toughest challenge of Jake Paul's career so far

Jake Paul will take on Tyron Woodley in a much-anticipated professional boxing match on August 29. The MMA community will be watching closely as their second representative takes on a man who says he can beat most UFC fighters inside the squared circle. Former UFC star Ben Askren was the first fighter to represent the mixed martial arts community in a fight against Paul.

MMA fans were in for a rude shock as Askren was smoked by Jake Paul in the very first round. Now, 'The Problem Child' is facing the toughest opponent of his professional career in Tyron Woodley. 'The Chosen One' has knockout victories in the UFC and is definitely a much better striker compared to Askren.

However, it would be a folly to underestimate Jake Paul. The YouTuber is 3-0 as a professional boxer and has registered knockout victories in all three fights. He takes boxing very seriously and even wants to fight the legendary Canelo Alvarez in the future.

"I am the most impactful 3-0 boxer in history. No fighter has ever accomplished what I've accomplished after three fights. People say I don't deserve it but I'm earning more than any fighter, three fights in. I haven't been hit in the face in three fights. That's a fact. That's unheard of for a professional boxer. I want to add experience. I want to go after Canelo in three years. I want to be a world champion.", said Jake Paul recently.

Had a great time chatting with @jakepaul for @MaximMag. We discussed his love for boxing, #PaulWoodley, future fights with McGregor and Canelo, and lots more.



Check it out:https://t.co/42fklbkStI — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) July 26, 2021

