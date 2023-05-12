Aung La N Sang admits Fan Rong’s striking was “cleaner” than he thought

Aung La N Sang was surprised by Fan Rong’s striking skills during their ONE Fight Night 10 encounter.

‘The Burmese Python’ earned his third-straight finish inside the Circle at the sold-out 1stBank Center, scoring a second-round submission against well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong. Following the contest, Aung La N Sang spoke with the South China Morning Post to discuss his most recent success. During their conversation, the Myanmar superstar admitted to being very impressed with Fan’s striking skills.

“I had to switch to a southpaw stance, change stances a little bit. His hands were cleaner than I thought it was going to be. It’s how [it is], we prepared well for this one.”

Watch the full interview below:

After earning back-to-back knockouts against Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami and Gilberto Galvao, Aung La added a submission victory to his resume at ONE Fight Night 10. What’s next for the former two-division ONE world champion is anyone’s guess, but Aung La is ready for whoever the promotion decides to put in front of him, even if that means a trilogy bout with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Aung La N Sang has come up short against ‘The Dutch Knight’ on two separate occasions but is determined to work his way toward a third opportunity and a chance to reclaim the middleweight crown. Do you think Aung La has done enough to earn another matchup with Reinier de Ridder?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes