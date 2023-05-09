Aung La N Sang channels inner Maximus after submission win over Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang put on another entertaining showing for fans on Friday night, securing his third-straight finish inside the circle.

After scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts against Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao, ‘The Burmese Python’ decided to mix things up, earning his first submission victory since 2017. Aung La found himself in a bit of danger in the second round after his opponent, Fan Rong landed a clean right hand knocking the Myanmar superstar back.

Moving in, Fan Rong attempted a takedown, but in the process, put his head right where Aung La N Sang needed it to secure a second-round guillotine choke. With three incredible finishes in a row, ONE Championship wants to know who you think is next for ‘The Burmese Python.

“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! 👏 Who’s next for “The Burmese Python?” 🐍”

Right now, Aung La N Sang is happy to play the middleweight division’s gatekeeper, but before long, he’s going to want another crack at the promotion’s reigning ONE middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder.

Aung La has had two separate encounters with ‘The Dutch Knight’ dating back to 2020. ‘The Burmese Python’ surrendered his middleweight crown to the Dutchman at ONE: Inside the Matrix, losing via first-round submission. Six months later, the two men would square off once again with de Ridder taking Aung La’s ONE light heavyweight title.

Now back to his winning ways, a trilogy bout with Reinier de Ridder is closer than ever, but ‘The Burmese Python’ has no intentions of rushing into the world title fight.

