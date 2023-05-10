Aung La N Sang happy to see Burmese contingent in ONE’s US debut

When Aung La N Sang made a case for himself to be included in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, he touted the support he would be getting from the Burmese fans. Sure enough, his supporters delivered.

‘The Burmese Python’ made waves at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video by producing one of the highlight finishes in the landmark U.S. show. He send Fan Rong of China into submission by way of a ninja choke in the second round of their middleweight collision.

Following an eventful first round that had the two fighters going back and forth with solid hits, the action turned frenetic further in the opening minute of the second stanza.

Fan Rong landed a solid right hand that knocked Aung La N Sang back, and then immediately shot for a takedown which he paid dearly for as he fell right into the Kill Cliff FC standout’s chokehold. When Aung La got hold of the move, he never let go. Moments later, ‘King Kong Warrior’ tapped out.

As he was doing his thing, Aung La N Sang was cheered on by family and friends as well as Burmese supporters, part of the sold-out crowd that witnessed ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his second-round win over Fan Rong, the former two-division ONE world champion expressed his joy over the support he got. He said:

“We have like over 60 million Burmese people in the world. It ain’t small. My fans are loyal as can be, and I’m loyal to them. I love you guys. My wife, my brother-in-law, my sister, my brother are all here so I’m very happy.” [3:10 onwards]

Check out the interview below:

The win was the third straight for Aung La N Sang in the last six months. It also moved him closer to a possible world title shot at the ONE middleweight belt he once held along with the light heavyweight championship belt.

The replay of Aung La’s impressive win and other action at ONE Fight Night 10 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

