Aung La N Sang, Jose Aldo, show Jonathan Haggerty love after ONE Fight Night 9

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world again and he did it in an even more impressive fashion this time around.

Just like when he won the flyweight Muay Thai world championship back in 2019, Haggerty came into his bantamweight title opportunity as a huge underdog. In the main event on April 21, he took on the dominant bantamweight world champion Nong-O Hama in the place he made his name, the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Whilst ‘The General’ is a well respected Muay Thai competitor with a lot of high-level experience, there is a solid argument for his opponent being the best Muay Thai competitor on the planet today and one of the all-time greats.

With a 10-fight win streak inside the circle, the Brit snapping his bulletproof run was a difficult task to say the least.

After dropping his opponent in the first round, Haggerty followed up to produce another two and end the fight, face planting the champion out cold to complete one of the biggest upsets ever seen in ONE Championship.

Following his impressive victory over Nong-O, Jonathan Haggerty posted several images on Instagram, giving thanks to the supporters that have helped him get to this point.

Some of the biggest names in MMA commented below the posts to show their appreciation for ‘The General’ and his performance on Friday night.

Check out some of the best responses below:

Aung La N Sang:

“Congratulations! 🙌 👑 🔥👏”

Max Holloway:

“Congrats my guy”

Henri Hooft:

“Congratulations champ 🙌🙌”

Cory Sandhagen:

“Ayyyy 👏👏”

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao:

“Congratulations 👏🏻👍”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

“my mind is still blown - what a performance!!! congratulations again, jonathan! 🇬🇧”

Jose Aldo:

“Congrats buddy! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

