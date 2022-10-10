Watch: Aung La N Sang picks up Martin Nguyen and Tial Thang on the squat bar

Aung La N Sang has shown off his legendary power, not by lifting heavy weights, not by lifting his three children, but by lifting two fully grown MMA fighters...

In a recent video shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Martin Nguyen and Tial Thang can be seen getting raised and squatted by 'The Burmese Python'.

"Lifting up one another like 💪 "

The clip shows former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang squatting a bar with ONE Championship fighter Martin Nguyen on one side and Tial Thang on the other. Combined, these two men have a fight weight of 136.1 kg, making this squat quite impressive.

The 37-year-old appears to be squatting the two fighters using a wooden beam. Perhaps it was taken from the wood of the tree 'The Burmese Python' kicked in half...

Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen, and Tial Thang in ONE Championship

Both Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen were once two-division world titleholders in ONE Championship at different points in their careers. The Burmese-born fighter lost both of his titles to undefeated Dutch world champion Reinier de Ridder.

'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen has gone 1-1 in 2022, with both results ending via TKO. Nguyen is still hungry for ONE gold and will be looking to get back in the win column when he returns to the circle, likely in 2023.

'The Dragon Leg' Tial Thang, meanwhile, was a national wrestling champion and was inspired to try his hand at MMA by 'The Burmese Python'. He is 3-1 in his professional MMA career and will next be fighting in November outside of ONE.

All three fighters are coming off losses in their most recent bouts. In an interview with ONE, Aung La N Sang outlined that fighters must be motivated to improve every day.

"It’s a journey for myself. I’m trying to improve myself. I don’t have to compare myself to anybody... I try to keep improving and evolving.”

'The Burmese Python' added that it is vital to stay on right path regardless of results in the ONE circle.

“I just try to walk the right path in my life. Of course, everybody strays from their path, but you’ve just got to do the best you can do. That’s what I try to do. I try to walk the right path and if I stray, I try to get back on track and keep walking.”

